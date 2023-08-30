Somerville Kurt F Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.7% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $5,415,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,353 shares of company stock worth $8,576,028. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.7 %

Alphabet stock opened at $134.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $136.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

