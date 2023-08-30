Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Down 3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $71.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile traded as low as $61.66 and last traded at $61.66. Approximately 745,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,638,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.56.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.39.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 2.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,626,000 after acquiring an additional 747,037 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.45.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.59). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 71.64%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.5119 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.