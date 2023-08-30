Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Silver X Mining had a negative net margin of 50.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of C$6.25 million for the quarter.

Silver X Mining Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AGX opened at C$0.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.32. Silver X Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.48.

About Silver X Mining

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

