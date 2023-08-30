Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Silver X Mining had a negative net margin of 50.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of C$6.25 million for the quarter.
Silver X Mining Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of AGX opened at C$0.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.32. Silver X Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.48.
