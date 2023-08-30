Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) Coverage Initiated at Laidlaw

Equities research analysts at Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Laidlaw’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 407.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Silo Pharma Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SILO opened at $1.97 on Monday. Silo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silo Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Silo Pharma by 196.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 44,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silo Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silo Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Silo Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Silo Pharma Company Profile

Silo Pharma. Inc, a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. The company's developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. It also seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders.

