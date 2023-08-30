Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $136.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.62 and its 200-day moving average is $156.04. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.10. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $194.68.

Insider Activity

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $244.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 7.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $503,921.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLAB. Citigroup reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.