SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

SIF stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $17.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.41. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.81.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 18.04% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

