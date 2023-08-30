Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Siebert Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

SIEB stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.72 million and a P/E ratio of 17.42.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIEB. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Siebert Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

