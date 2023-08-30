Short Interest in ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Decreases By 20.8%

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,600 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the July 31st total of 302,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 247,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ZeroFox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get ZeroFox alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZFOX

ZeroFox Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ZeroFox stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. ZeroFox has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37.

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $45.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. Equities analysts predict that ZeroFox will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ZeroFox

In other ZeroFox news, Director Barbara Lynn Stewart bought 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy S. Bender sold 27,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $33,266.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 634,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,182.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Lynn Stewart purchased 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,904 shares of company stock valued at $197,426. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ZeroFox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

ZeroFox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.