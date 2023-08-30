Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Rises By 11.3%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 117,032 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 87,071 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 348,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 60,204 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $626,000.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of DMO stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

