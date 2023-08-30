Short Interest in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Grows By 20.7%

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the July 31st total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,112,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 110,493 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 16,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 15,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,785. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a market cap of $69.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.86.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

