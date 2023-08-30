Short Interest in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Drops By 31.8%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the July 31st total of 348,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCON remained flat at $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. 209,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,331. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $7.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.21.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 21st. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Featured Articles

