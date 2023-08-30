Short Interest in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Grows By 19.2%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,520,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 23,080,000 shares. Currently, 20.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

TGTX traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $10.46. 3,221,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,641,543. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.58% and a negative net margin of 730.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2606.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGTX. StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $1,013,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,073,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,299,702.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,073,021 shares in the company, valued at $122,299,702.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,468,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

