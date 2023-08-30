Short Interest in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Decreases By 28.7%

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,200 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the July 31st total of 544,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 8,727.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 98,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 97,743 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1,161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 65,001 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

TCMD stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.09. 420,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,492. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $447.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 636.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $68.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

