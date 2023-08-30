Short Interest in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Grows By 59.9%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,500 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the July 31st total of 356,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Sonnet BioTherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,466,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SONN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,787. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

