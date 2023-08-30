Short Interest in Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Decreases By 37.3%

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Desjardins cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of EFRTF remained flat at $5.76 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $8.22.

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 115 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

