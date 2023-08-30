Short Interest in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Increases By 57.8%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the July 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ NYMTN traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $20.87. 8,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,913. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $21.75.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.