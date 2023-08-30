Short Interest in Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Rises By 32.6%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Japan Exchange Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JPXGY opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Japan Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $9.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16.
Japan Exchange Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Exchange Group
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.