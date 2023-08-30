Short Interest in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Increases By 11.6%

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 821,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $175,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,070.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,545.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 13.9 %

JXN stock opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.72.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.