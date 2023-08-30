Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Expands By 52.1%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,900 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the July 31st total of 412,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,033,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,578. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.