Short Interest in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Expands By 11.5%

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 617,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Inozyme Pharma

In other news, Director Pivotal Bioventure Partners Fu bought 833,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,923,110 shares in the company, valued at $14,030,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:INZY opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.89. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Read More

