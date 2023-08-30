Short Interest in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ) Expands By 33.3%

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Stock Performance
HUB Cyber Security (Israel) stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. HUB Cyber Security has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21.
HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Company Profile
