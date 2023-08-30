Short Interest in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ) Expands By 33.3%

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Stock Performance

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. HUB Cyber Security has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Company Profile

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. It provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

