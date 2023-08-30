Short Interest in Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Rises By 34.0%

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the July 31st total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Helium One Global Price Performance
HLOGF stock opened at C$0.10 on Wednesday. Helium One Global has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09.
About Helium One Global
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Helium One Global
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.