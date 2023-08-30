Short Interest in Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Rises By 59.5%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,400 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the July 31st total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,354.0 days.
Harbour Energy Price Performance
Shares of PMOIF remained flat at $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
