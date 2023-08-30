Short Interest in Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Rises By 59.5%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,400 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the July 31st total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,354.0 days.

Harbour Energy Price Performance

Shares of PMOIF remained flat at $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

