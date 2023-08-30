Short Interest in GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Grows By 35.1%

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,500 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the July 31st total of 503,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
GMO Payment Gateway Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMYTF opened at C$80.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$85.73. GMO Payment Gateway has a fifty-two week low of C$80.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.75.
GMO Payment Gateway Company Profile
