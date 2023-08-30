Short Interest in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Rises By 32.9%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the July 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 587,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen bought 5,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $46,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,259,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 18.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth about $413,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,265,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,070,000 after buying an additional 709,095 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Genesis Energy by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 37,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genesis Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genesis Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Articles

