Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Increases By 28.5%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the July 31st total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 316.6 days.
Experian Stock Up 0.3 %
EXPGF traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $34.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359. Experian has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.48.
Experian Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.