Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Increases By 28.5%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the July 31st total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 316.6 days.

Experian Stock Up 0.3 %

EXPGF traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $34.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359. Experian has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.48.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

