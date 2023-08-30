Short Interest in DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Drops By 30.1%

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the July 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS DFDDF remained flat at $38.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50. DFDS A/S has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $38.10.

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, cold chain, FMCG and retailers, construction, refuse derived fuel and waste, forest products, metals, and chemicals; and operates mini cruises, and business and corporate events.

