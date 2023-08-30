Short Interest in Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Grows By 11.2%

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,488,900 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the July 31st total of 5,836,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 172.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.80 ($15.00) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

