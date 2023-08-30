Short Interest in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Grows By 11.6%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,900 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 628,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Daré Bioscience by 283.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Daré Bioscience by 11,198.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 55,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

