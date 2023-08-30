Short Interest in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Grows By 11.6%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,900 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 628,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday, August 11th.
View Our Latest Report on DARE
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daré Bioscience
Daré Bioscience Trading Down 1.7 %
Daré Bioscience stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.
Daré Bioscience Company Profile
Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Daré Bioscience
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 5 Undervalued Stocks To Secure Your High Yield Portfolio
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 4 Reasons Why Nike Should Be in Your Portfolio Down Here
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 3 AI Stocks That High-Yield Dividend Investors Will Love
Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.