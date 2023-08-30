Short Interest in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expands By 53.7%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the July 31st total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CVR Energy Price Performance

CVI traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,689. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 77.36% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.02%.

Insider Transactions at CVR Energy

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 149,261 shares of CVR Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $5,246,524.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,049,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,388,413.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 149,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $5,246,524.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,049,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,388,413.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 9,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $316,934.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,792,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,554,592.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,033 shares of company stock worth $9,711,842 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 109.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,131 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $58,431,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 661,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $15,619,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,783,000 after buying an additional 474,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

