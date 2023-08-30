Short Interest in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Decreases By 14.3%

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,500 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 414,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:CW traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,800. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $136.21 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.07 and a 200-day moving average of $178.56.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039 and have sold 6,948 shares valued at $1,324,069. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

