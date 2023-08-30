Short Interest in Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Decreases By 27.8%

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the July 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.7 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ENDTF traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.46. 1,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 2.68. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$8.75 and a 52 week high of C$10.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0744 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

