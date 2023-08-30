Short Interest in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expands By 11.5%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Beam Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $21.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEEM. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,399,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $967,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Beam Global by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 91,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 48,393 shares during the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

