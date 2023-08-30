Short Interest in Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Rises By 34.6%

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the July 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Awakn Life Sciences Stock Down 10.5 %
Shares of Awakn Life Sciences stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Awakn Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.
Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Awakn Life Sciences
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Awakn Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Awakn Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.