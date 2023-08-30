Short Interest in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Rises By 12.6%

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,800 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 451,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.83.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AptarGroup

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 7,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $968,759.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,413.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,418.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 7,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $968,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,413.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $59,104,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 608,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,904,000 after acquiring an additional 370,769 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 961,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,765,000 after acquiring an additional 295,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AptarGroup by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after purchasing an additional 237,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $131.82. 472,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,601. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $131.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.26 and its 200 day moving average is $117.35.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $895.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.