Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Short Interest Up 59.0% in August

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the July 31st total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. 87,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,278. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHBI. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shore Bancshares from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

