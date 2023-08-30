Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 0.5 %

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $29.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,255,000 after acquiring an additional 24,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 97,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 630,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 176,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after buying an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

