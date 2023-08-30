Semantix (STIX) & Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) is one of 66 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Semantix to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Semantix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Semantix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semantix -122.82% -83.91% -48.34% Semantix Competitors -17.43% -24.33% -5.81%

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Semantix has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix’s rivals have a beta of 2.37, meaning that their average stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Semantix and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Semantix $50.76 million -$63.61 million -1.37 Semantix Competitors $1.86 billion $117.99 million 13.66

Semantix’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Semantix. Semantix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Semantix and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00 Semantix Competitors 199 1419 2255 70 2.56

Semantix currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 260.36%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 21.88%. Given Semantix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Semantix is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Semantix rivals beat Semantix on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Semantix Company Profile

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

