Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,680,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the July 31st total of 12,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 284,714 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,825,000 after buying an additional 162,417 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,899,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,712. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.72. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $74.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -109.80%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

