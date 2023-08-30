Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the July 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $36.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America cut Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Stories

