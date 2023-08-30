SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Position Raised by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 54.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Citigroup dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.06.

SBA Communications Stock Up 2.2 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $227.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.02. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $214.51 and a 12 month high of $335.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.