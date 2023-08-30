Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) vs. Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Financial Survey

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) and Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sarepta Therapeutics and Galecto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics $933.01 million 11.32 -$703.49 million ($10.31) -11.64 Galecto N/A N/A -$61.62 million ($2.01) -0.29

Galecto has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sarepta Therapeutics. Sarepta Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galecto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics 0 1 14 0 2.93 Galecto 0 3 4 0 2.57

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics and Galecto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $173.70, indicating a potential upside of 44.73%. Galecto has a consensus price target of $7.60, indicating a potential upside of 1,210.34%. Given Galecto’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Galecto is more favorable than Sarepta Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Sarepta Therapeutics and Galecto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics -90.46% -91.22% -16.60% Galecto N/A -90.21% -73.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Galecto shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Galecto shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sarepta Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galecto has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Galecto beats Sarepta Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene. The company is also developing SRP-5051, a peptide conjugated PMO that binds exon 51 of dystrophin pre-mRNA; SRP-9001, a DMD micro-dystrophin gene therapy program that is under Phase 1/2a clinical trial; and SRP-9003, a limb-girdle muscular dystrophies gene therapy program. It has collaboration and license agreements with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd; Nationwide Children's Hospital; Genevant Sciences; University of Florida; Dyno Therapeutics; Selecta Biosciences; Hansa Biopharma; Lysogene; Duke University; Genethon; and StrideBio. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis. Galecto, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

