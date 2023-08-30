Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.75.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.66. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $136.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 315.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,665 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,017,000 after buying an additional 3,387,606 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 3,929.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,657,000 after buying an additional 2,794,472 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 756.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,101,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

