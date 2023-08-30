SALT (SALT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Million

SALT (SALT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. SALT has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $18,671.93 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SALT has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018086 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00014473 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,441.86 or 0.99995469 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002376 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02198149 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $18,268.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

