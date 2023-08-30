Ryan Damon Sells 1,668 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Damon sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $47,538.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 29th, Ryan Damon sold 7,000 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $203,070.00.

Shares of Criteo stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,866. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). Criteo had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $240.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 128.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 59.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRTO. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

