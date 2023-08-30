RXO (RXO) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is one of 35 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare RXO to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RXO and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 1 12 5 0 2.22 RXO Competitors 108 933 1839 32 2.62

RXO presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.47%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 2.82%. Given RXO’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe RXO is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion $92.00 million 167.83 RXO Competitors $3.79 billion $228.37 million 29.21

This table compares RXO and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RXO has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. RXO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO 0.28% 9.50% 3.37% RXO Competitors -2,584.27% 11.07% -3.62%

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

