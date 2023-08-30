RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Short Interest Update

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.24) to GBX 1,000 ($12.61) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC lowered their price target on RS Group from GBX 1,021 ($12.87) to GBX 1,010 ($12.73) in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.24) to GBX 940 ($11.85) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered RS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.50) to GBX 1,000 ($12.61) in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $964.00.

Shares of RS Group stock remained flat at $11.89 during trading hours on Tuesday. RS Group has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

