RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RPT. Mizuho boosted their price target on RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

RPT stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $979.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,179,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,247,000 after buying an additional 37,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 35,276 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 16,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

