Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives GBX 336 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 336 ($4.24).
ROR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.29) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rotork to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 345 ($4.35) to GBX 330 ($4.16) in a research note on Monday, July 17th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Rotork’s payout ratio is 5,833.33%.
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
