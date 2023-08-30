Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $498.15 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $502.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $484.06 and a 200 day moving average of $456.67. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,580 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

